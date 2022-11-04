Drinking increases risk of stroke in adults

Drinking is linked to increased risk of stroke for moderate to heavy-drinkers, and the risk increases with drinking. In addition, drinking is associated with an increase in blood pressure. The rate of stroke among young adults has been on the rise over the past few decades. Stroke can be devastating, resulting in death or serious disability.

The exact relationship between drinking and stroke remains unclear, but several studies have linked alcohol consumption to an increased risk of stroke. Some of the studies have looked at total stroke, whereas others have focused on ischemic stroke. Although some studies found that moderate alcohol consumption protected against stroke, others did not find an association between alcohol and stroke. In addition, many studies did not classify drinkers by quantity, relying instead on data on alcohol abuse.

The researchers used a Cox proportional hazard model to estimate the relationship between alcohol exposure and incident stroke. The model was first unadjusted and then adjusted for health, socioeconomic, and demographic variables. They also considered age as a time variable. The results are preliminary.

Drinking and stroke risks varied by sex, race, and gender. For example, men who reported drinking once per week had a 22% lower risk of stroke than those who did not drink at all. In addition, women who did not drink had a higher risk of stroke than women who did not. Men and women who were past drinkers or lifetime abstainers had higher risks than those who were current drinkers. The difference was largely explained by socioeconomic factors and the sex of participants.

The study also examined whether current drinkers and nondrinkers differed when it comes to stroke risk. However, older adults who drank heavily in the past were more likely to have fewer strokes than nondrinkers. They were also more likely to be black, widowed, and more likely to live in stroke belt regions. In addition, they were more likely to be obese and had higher household incomes.

In the U.S. and Europe, alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of ischemic stroke. However, the association between alcohol consumption and risk of stroke is only marginal among non-drinkers and current drinkers. Light to moderate alcohol consumption has no significant relationship with ischemic stroke. Moderate alcohol consumption is linked with a lower risk of ischemic stroke than heavy alcohol consumption, which is associated with a higher risk of all types of stroke, including hemorrhagic stroke.

The REGARDS study looked at the impact of alcohol consumption on the risk of stroke in older adults. The researchers examined the drinking patterns of participants in a national cohort. Participants reported their present and past drinking levels at baseline. After that, they were followed for adjudicated stroke events until September 2015. They used Cox proportional hazard models to account for differences in the risk of stroke.

In the study, a total of 63,368 cases of stroke were analyzed. These were matched by age, race, and sex. The authors used the WHO definition for stroke. When a type of stroke was identified, it was further categorized as ischemic or hemorrhagic.